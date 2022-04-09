ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art awarded its 2022 IN-Focus, sponsored by STAR Financial Bank, winners during the exhibition opening on April 1.
Best and Special Merit award winners were named in seven different categories, and several honorable mentions were awarded as well. Unless otherwise noted, IN-Focus submissions are available for sale through the museum.
Congratulations to the winners:
ANIMAL/WILDLIFE
- Best: Lea Foster, On High Alert
- Special Merit: Christal Steele, Here’s Looking at You
- Honorable Mentions: Jackie Curts, Lea Foster, Jenny Moore Smith, Christal Steele
ARCHITECTURE
- Best: Steven Minnick, Wheeling School
- Special Merit: John Matthew, Silo!
- Honorable Mentions: Brenda Morris Jarrett, Debbie Richcreek, Christal Steele
DIGITAL MANIPULATION
- Best: Mark Murphy, Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Special Merit: Barbara Grimball, Trim This Please
- Honorable Mentions: Stephanie Metz
NATURE/SCENIC
- Best: Gilbert Janek, Asteroid
- Special Merit: Melissa Robertson, Ice-olated
- Honorable Mentions: Terry Lynn Ayers, Gilbert Janek, Christal Steele, Lynne Tweedie
OPEN
- Best: Philip Huntwork, Orchid Portrait
- Special Merit: Ron Hall, Aspen Spirits
- Honorable Mentions: Mellisa Roberton, Terry Steiner
PEOPLE
- Best: Jordan Ross, Vertigo
- Special Merit: Barbara Grimball, My Grandpa
- Honorable Mentions: Barbara Grimball, Terry Lynn Ayers (3)
PHOTOJOURNALISM
- Best: Terry Steiner, Looking for the Pin
- Special Merit Amber Beams, Morning Chores
- Honorable Mention: Barbara Grimball
The public is invited to visit the museum to view the exhibition through June 4. Visitors will be encouraged to vote for two different “People’s Choice” awards.
The awards will be presented during AMOA’s First Friday event on June 3 at 6:30 p.m.