ANDERSON — At age 54, Carolyn McKinney is a member of an elite group.
“To my knowledge, I’m the first woman from Madison County who is a 50 States finisher,” she said.
The 50 States Marathon Club is just what the name suggests — to become a “finisher,” members must complete a marathon in each of the 50 states in America. There are only 20 women in Indiana who hold this prestigious title.
Last month, McKinney, who teaches math at Anderson’s Excel Center, saved the best for last — crossing the finish line in Maui, Hawaii, during the Maui Oceanfront Marathon.
When she ran her first 26.2-mile race in Florida in 2005, McKinney had no idea of the journey she would take around the country in the next decade and a half.
“I didn’t go into this thinking I’d run a marathon in all 50 states,” she said.
But that’s exactly what she did, and then some. McKinney has completed 65 marathons since that first race in Florida.
One of her most memorable races was the Marshall Marathon in Huntington, W. Va., where she captured her personal best time — running 26.2 miles in approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes.
That time qualified her for the most prestigious race of her running career — the Boston Marathon.
Tears fill her eyes when she recalls a scene from the cold, wet day in April 2018, where driving rain and temperatures in the 30s caused thousands of runners to drop out of the famed race.
“I was about at least a quarter of a mile away from Wellesley College, and I could hear a rumble, like you would hear outside the stadium at a football game,” she recalled. “As I got closer, I realized they were cheering — not for the leaders of the race, who had passed by a long time before me — but for regular people like me.”
Running, McKinney said, makes her a better wife, mother, grandmother and teacher.
“It’s a huge stress reliever — running is my self care. It’s so good for my mental health,” she said.
Running is also where McKinney has found many social connections. As a long-time member of the Anderson Road Runners Club, McKinney said she runs during the club’s season at Shadyside “for safety and sanity reasons.”
Anderson City Council member Jennifer Culp is one of McKinney’s running partners and has been inspired by her example over the years.
“Truly, I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t know Carolyn. She has come back and gotten me on some 50K runs when I didn’t think I was going to make it,” said Culp. “Her love of running is infectious.”
McKinney hopes her example has affected those she has taught and coached over the years at Liberty Christian School and the Excel Center as well.
“For my students and hopefully for my kids, meeting this goal says you can do hard things. It may take a really long time, but you can do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.