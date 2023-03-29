ANDERSON — Providing color to grayscale images characterizes the work of Indiana artists Lynette K. Waters-Whitesell and Jennifer Hoard.
Whitesell, a multimedia artist from Hartford City, utilizes images and clippings from newspapers and other sources for collages; Each piece has a different message.
"The fun thing about Lynette's work is there's tons of layers and then if you look at her title, it'll bring a whole new perspective to what she's trying to portray," according to program and collections manager Stephanie Michaels.
"She's got a piece, there's a couple of kids in a corner and an older gentleman. You don't think much, but then she's got it titled, 'repeat offender,'" Michaels said.
Hoard, an Indy-based painter, creates photolike items within almost surreal settings, which Hoard said is similar to her dreams, according to her bio for the Indy Arts Guide.
A total of 45 selections from both artists are slated to be shown as part of "Technicolor Dreams," beginning 2 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Museum of Art.
Michaels said the museum has shown noncontemporary art for about four decades; more contemporary works would be a nice change of pace.
"Technicolor Dreams" coincides with the museum's 42nd annual photography show, "In-Focus."
"I wanted there to be some kind of fun extra (thing); we've been doing photography for 42 years," Michaels said.
Guests can look at 178 submissions by photographers from all over Indiana, she said.
Both shows begin Sunday and will run until May 27 at the museum, 32 W. 10th St.