Katrina Adams’ mom had 15 siblings. Her dad had 13.
With that many mouths to feed, the importance and joy of cooking were self-evident. She watched her mom, aunts and grandmothers cook so often that it became second nature to her.
“I can see a picture of something and look at ingredients and automatically know, ‘OK, this is going to be good,’ ” explains Adams, an Anderson native who graduated from Highland High School in 2001 and lives in Birmingham, Alabama.
Her passion and talent for cooking has led to a successful cooking blog, appearances on local news stations and a spot in the June-July issue of Taste of Home magazine.
Adams’ mother, Mary Windham, remembers making pound cake for the family when Katrina was about 10 and noting that her daughter’s interest and skills in the kitchen were beginning to blossom.
“Before I knew it, she was baking cakes really good as a teenager,” Windham recalls. “I said ‘Oh, this cake is so good. It’s better than my cake.’”
After high school, Adams took her love of home cooking with her to Alabama State University in Montgomery. Her roommate was from Arkansas but had family in Birmingham, just like Adams did. The two girls also shared an affinity for home cooking.
“We would (go to Birmingham) on the weekends together often, and her mom or somebody in my family would pick us up, and we would share food,” Adams recounts. “I would bring stuff back; she would bring stuff back. And if we didn’t make it on the weekend, a lot of times in the dorm room we would actually cook.”
After Adams graduated college, she moved to Birmingham and noticed that many cooks were blogging to share their recipes. In 2015, she launched her own blog, “In the Kitchen with K Marie.”
Adams also began staging cooking and decorating programs at local libraries, including Birmingham’s Gardendale Public Library, where Sunni Speigle works in adult programming.
“Katrina just brings an obvious joy to the programs that she does for our patrons,” Speigle says, noting that Adams renders challenging concepts into simple projects everyone can do.
Adams has won many contests for her cooking and has written a cookbook, “Knocking Out Cancer in the Kitchen: Cooking for a Cure.” She’s also made several appearances on Birmingham TV stations.
Once, she prepared her cookie butter pie for Birmingham’s ABC affiliate station. The news anchor was so enamored with the pie that she insisted everyone in the studio, including those manning the cameras, try it.
To Adams, a recipe is not a contract. She likes to switch ingredients to fit her desired taste. That’s part of the reason, she says, that cooking doesn’t have to be as difficult as some think.
That’s also why some of her favorite recipes are simple. Anyone can create the dish if they just set aside the time.
“It’s not hard, it’s just time consuming,” Adams notes. “You can really get a great meal from something that’s three or four ingredients.”
Adams, who works for a mortgage company, hopes to make cooking her full-time career via her blog, writing cookbooks, appearing on more cooking shows and working with food brands to advertise her cooking.
“It is a lot of work because you have to get your social media to a certain level,” she explains.
Adams hopes to have children someday and share with them her love of cooking, just as her mother, aunts and grandmothers passed the passion along to her.
