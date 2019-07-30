INDIANAPOLIS — While Anderson native Renee McKee, who has been the state 4-H program leader since 2003, is always excited to view the exhibits on display at the state fair, she believes that the 4-H'ers, themselves, embody the best "exhibits."
The Indiana State Fair opens Friday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 18.
“Every 4-H member is the best exhibit we can possibly bring forth. I hope regardless of the ribbon, they are proud of what they do,” she said in a recent interview. “Not every (4-H) experience necessitates a project show up at the fair.”
Sometimes, McKee said, opportunities to join 4-H are overlooked because people have the “perception that if I’m not rural with animals, there isn’t anything for me.”
At 12 years old, McKee rode on an Anderson city bus to South Side Middle School to learn how to bake cookies through a 4-H foods project. The experience led her to explore other areas of the 4-H program.
As a high school student, she opted into home economic classes because she loved foods and sewing from her 4-H experiences.
After graduating from Indiana State University with a major in clothing and textiles and minors in marketing and business administration, McKee accepted her first position with Purdue Extension in 1977 as a full-time 4-H youth development staff member in the Carroll County extension office.
During her time at various extension positions around the state, she earned her master's and doctoral degrees from Purdue, where she currently serves along with three other assistant directors of Purdue Extension under the leadership of Jason Henderson, associate dean and director of Purdue Extension.
Each morning of the Indiana State Fair, McKee attends the state fair board meeting, usually alongside Henderson, then spends the rest of the day working with her staff to oversee and manage the official state fair 4-H presence in the 4-H complex and in the animal barns.
Twelve Purdue 4-H staff members will work tirelessly during the fair; McKee and two others will actually live at the fairgrounds for the fair’s duration.
At the fair, McKee is often visited by friends from her past, both those who mentored her and those she mentored. She enjoys these moments to reflect on “the good that people experience when they’ve touched Purdue Extension.”
McKee knows her “occupation is always about helping others.” With so many projects to see at the state fair, she said that the sewing projects and fashion revue are still among her favorites.
McKee loves that the state fair “allows the public to see young men and women who are confident and polite, a living example of what 4-H is and can be.”
