When he thinks about growing up on the east side of Anderson, Matt Tanner’s fondest memories include racing bikes around his neighborhood and jumping ramps with his best friend.
Now, thanks to a brand he created called Rollfast, Matt makes his living out of cycling.
His passion for his job is contagious, but it hasn’t always been that way.
After graduating from Highland High School and Purdue University, where he majored in technical graphics, Matt quickly found a position as a graphic designer and web developer in Indianapolis.
“The skills I developed in college were in high demand, and the internet was new,” Matt explained. “We were in the wild, wild west, building websites for exciting brands like the Indiana Pacers and Market Square Arena, and Fortune 500 companies like Best Lock.”
But after 15 years of web design, the passion for his work had fizzled.
“The market was saturated, and technology had advanced to a level where many people were able to create websites on their own,” he said. “I was in a comfortable position at a great company, but the passion of solving problems through creating unique solutions was gone.”
In 2011 Matt met his wife, Chris, who encouraged him to quit his job and take the summer to figure out what he wanted to do.
“That summer I rode my bike — a lot,” he recalled. “I realized that the thing I was passionate about was riding and creating things for people to do on a bike that bring them happiness.”
That’s when Rollfast was born.
At first, it was an online T-shirt company, featuring shirts with cycling-related graphics.
“I was using skills I had developed over the last 20 years in an industry I was passionate about again,” explained Matt. “While the T-shirt business never really took off, it took a name ‘Rollfast.’ With that name we started a cycling club and later one of the biggest rides in Indiana, the Rollfast Gran Fondo.”
As the momentum of the brand continued, Matt and Chris created The Rollfast Foundation in 2015, an organization that provides resources for people with mental illness and those battling suicide.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, Rollfast will host the world championship event for the Gran Fondo World Tour, an honor Matt doesn’t take lightly.
“The Gran Fondo World Tour includes 16 races taking place in 10 countries (USA, Canada, France, Norway, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, South Korea and South Africa),” explained Matt. “Of those 16 races, our event was selected because of the professionalism, competitiveness, infrastructure, amenities and speed our event provides.”
While Matt’s business is cycling, he’s also a competitive cyclist himself, training two to five hours a day with his coach, who is a former Tour de France professional.
“Many of the races I do are around the world. Early this year I won the Campagnolo Gran Fondo in San Diego, and in November, I will compete at the 6 Hour Time Trial World Championships in Borrego, California,” Matt said.
No matter where his travels take him, though, Anderson holds a special place in Matt’s heart. His parents, Jim and Maxine Tanner, still live in the same eastside neighborhood where he grew up and rode bikes all those years ago.
“I think my best lesson learned from the people that raised me is to always treat people with respect,” he said. “I try to understand where people are coming from before making decisions. I believe that the best skill I’ve developed since being at Highland is problem solving. I think the teachers I connected with and watching my dad and grandfather helped teach me this skill, too.”
