ANDERSON — Anderson is about to be thunderstruck by the spirit of iconic rock band AC/DC.
Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC will perform at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday evening.
In the 1970s and '80s, AC/DC was known for high-energy sets, which the tribute band seeks to emulate, according to Bobby Lee Stamper, the group's lead singer.
The band has made painstaking efforts to stay true to the spirit of AC/DC, everything from hairstyles to set pieces, Stamper said.
"We've got the Angus lead guitar player (Kyle LaPato) that wears the uniform and does the schoolboy strip," he said, referring to AC/DC singer Angus McFarland. "It's all 100% real rock 'n' roll."
AC/DC's classic hits — such as "Highway to Hell," "For Those About to Rock," and "TNT" — make up most of the band's setlist, though lesser-known fan favorites could make the cut, Stamper said.
"Rock over talk" is how Stamper characterized Thunderstruck's performances, saying he and other band members try to keep conversations with the audience at a minimum and the rock 'n' roll at a maximum.
Those wanting a sneak peak should check out the group's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The group released a music video of "Hells Bells," an AC/DC hit from their 1980 album, "Back in Black." The Thunderstruck video had over 8,000 hits on YouTube as of Tuesday.
Thunderstruck was launched in 2010 under the name Bonfire before changing the name to Riff Raff, said Kevin Feller, founder and rhythm guitarist for the group.
A year later, Stamper was hired on as lead singer. He departed the group in 2015 but returned in 2021.
Performances were confined to small, typically local venues, before the band went national and changed its name to Thunderstruck in 2021.
Feller said the band is excited to perform at the Paramount and hopes audiences enjoy the show.