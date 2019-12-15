ANDERSON — A holiday tradition returns to the Paramount Theatre this year with three public performances of “The Nutcracker” by Anderson Young Ballet Theatre.
After a closed performance for area schools on Dec. 19, the AYBT will present the Christmas ballet on Dec. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
The Christmas classic is based on the book by E.T.A. Hoffmann and tells the story of a little girl who receives a magical nutcracker for Christmas.
This season’s Sugar Plum Fairies are Maitland Contos McCord and Izabella Kelly-Rigney, dancing with Gabriel Joseph Weiner, courtesy of IU Jacobs School of Music.
The Snow Queens are Emily Barkdull and Lucy Kelly-Rigney, dancing with Cole Companion, courtesy of Ballet Theater of Indianapolis.
The Dew Drop is Nathalie Boyle, dancing with Josh Maldonado, courtesy of Beef & Boards.
And the Claires are Ella Goehring, Natalia Molina and Makena Thiemet.
Tickets are $15 and $20 and can be purchased through the Paramount website, andersonparamount.org.
