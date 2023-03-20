ANDERSON — Just four months after new owners purchased the iconic Toast Café downtown, the restaurant has closed.
A note on the door states the Toast is closed until further notice.
The Toast Café, at 13th and Main streets, was purchased in November by Steve Thompson and Philip George from Chris Gentry.
George said Monday that he can’t talk about the closing at the present time.
“There is too much going on right now,” he said. “I expect The Toast to reopen again in the future.”
Thompson said the restaurant is closed for a re-evaluation of the business and remodeling.
"I won't allow The Toast to remain closed," he said. "I purchased The Toast because I believed it was best for Anderson."
The Toast was opened by Ted Demos and Andy Vrouvas in July 1951.
At the time Thompson and George purchased the restaurant, they promised changes that would modernize patrons’ dining experience without compromising the distinctive menu favorites that have made it a local institution.
They announced planned improvements to include a substantial expansion of the kitchen and storage areas, as well as the addition of a covered, open-air patio for seasonal outdoor dining.
Thompson, who owns real estate agency F.C. Tucker/Thompson in downtown Anderson, said the decision to go into business with George, a local chef and muralist, emerged as the two got to know each other while George dated and eventually married one of Thompson’s agents, Bayli Proctor.
The decision to sell one of Anderson’s notable dining landmarks wasn’t an easy one for Chris Gentry. The restaurant had been in his family for multiple generations, and he said he and his wife had built many friendships among The Toast’s regular customer base.