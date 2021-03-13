ANDERSON — Annie Anderson has always liked painting but didn’t pursue it very seriously until she needed something constructive to do while stuck at home during the pandemic.
That’s when the Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School junior decided to start an oil painting series featuring lesser-known Greek gods and goddesses for an advanced placement class.
“I’ve always been interested in Greek mythology,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in how other people thought they looked and do my own interpretation of it.”
With only a total of four oil paintings ever under her belt, Annie’s “Ice,” her interpretation of Khione, the Greek goddess of all things frosty, was named best of show at the 22nd annual Art Association of Madison County Student Art Show.
“I really like messing with different ways of shading and colors and people’s skin and experimenting how the lighting will change the coloring in the faces,” Annie said. “I really like experimenting with different tones, seeing what most people wouldn’t catch when they look at somebody’s face.”
Libby Anderson is the mother of Annie and her talented sister, Ellie, who last year as a senior at Frankton, won first place for drawing at the student art show.
“I feel like I live in an artist colony at home,” Libby Anderson said. “It’s kind of neat that they share this passion for art and this is something they have in common.”
She’s said she’s not really surprised at Annie’s accomplishment.
“Annie’s always worked really hard at her art, but I’ve seen a lot of growth in the past year,” she said. “To see what she can do with oil paint after such a short amount of time is amazing.”
Theresa Lucas, organizer for the student art show, said participation affects youths by encouraging and instilling confidence in their talents.
“With the reduction of art in schools we feel this is a much-needed program,” she said. “We feel the students are an important part of this community, so exhibiting their artwork will help the community see what positive things the students are doing with their time.”
Last year’s show, Lucas noted, ended just as everything was shutting down due to the pandemic. Because of that, fundraising was challenging, and it wasn’t certain there would be a student art show this year.
“With schools not physically being in the classroom very much, we knew the artwork would probably be less this year,” she said. “We were pleasantly surprised when we checked in more than half of our normal amount of artwork.”
The show normally attracts about 200 student who submit about 300 pieces of art, This year, the show attracted 209 pieces of art from 137 students.
The art show is open to visitors through 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday and noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson.
