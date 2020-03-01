Annual event showcases the best of student art in Madison County.

ANDERSON — Though it’s been years since her own artwork was featured, India Soto, who now works in medical billing, has stepped behind the scenes to help set up the Art Association of Madison County’s annual Student Art Show.
“Being part of the show, I always looked forward to it,” the Pendleton Heights High School graduate said. “I kept coming to the student art show because I liked looking at the student art.”
Theresa Lucas, co-coordinator for the 21st annual event, said the art show gives students an important outlet for their talents and interests.
“A lot of these students don’t participate in sports,” she said.
Homeschooled 10th-grader Rosella Weber won Best of Show for her felted bunny.
“When you put light behind it, you can see veins in its ears, Lucas said.
Co-coordinator Shannon Galyan said though much emphasis in schools is on academics, art remains an important part of K-12 education, and participating in art shows like the one this weekend at University Plaza looks good on college applications.
“If you are thinking about it academically, a lot of schools want students to be well-rounded and have more involvement outside of themselves,” she said.
Here is a sampling of some of the work created by students: