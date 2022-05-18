FRANKLIN — The Franklin College Art Department presented awards at the annual reception of the spring semester student art exhibit on Wednesday, May 4. Students from all levels of studio art classes displayed a selection of their work completed during the spring semester.
Local students who received awards include:
• Katie Brown, of Noblesville, received an Award of Excellence in advanced ceramics and an Honorable Mention in drawing. She also received a Rinker Challenge Award.
• Griffin Engbrecht, of Anderson, received an Honorable Mention in design IV.