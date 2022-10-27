ANDERSON — What does dance music, selections from Don Giovanni and Czech composer Franz Krommer have in common? Anderson Symphony Orchestra will play them all Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
Before the concert, music director Richard “Rick” Sowers will take guests “inside the music” through a conversation about the music being played, according to a news release.
ASO will perform alongside principal oboist and the evening’s soloist, Jonathan Snyder.
According to a bio provided by ASO, Snyder has appeared with the Chattanooga (Tennessee) and South Bend symphonies.
Since 2016, he has been a member of the Richmond Symphony, where he plays third oboe and English horn. He also has been the principal oboist for ASO for five years, Sowers said.
Sowers said that when planning its season, ASO tries to mix pops concerts with more classical concerts.
Sowers said Saturday’s classical journey will include Beethoven’s No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92; Krommer’s Concerto for Oboe in F Major, Op. 37; and the overture from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, K527.
Don Giovanni, also known as Don Juan, is a womanizer who thinks he’s invincible — until he dies and goes to Hell. The overture is not from that precise moment, Sowers said, but will have a similarly ominous tone.
The concert will be followed by a talk back session at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Snyder.
ASO’s 2022-2023 season will continue at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 with A Symphony Christmas, which will feature music from The Polar Express as well as holiday anthems like Joy to the World and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
Those wanting more information about Snyder or other ASO concerts should consult the symphony’s website.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with tickets from $10 to $35 a person.