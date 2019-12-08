ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present four dynamic vocalists with the backing of the full orchestra in “A Symphony Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
The evening will feature new arrangements of traditional favorites, uplifting Christmas music and the annual audience sing-along.
The performance includes vocalists Paul Langford, Heather Lake Bays, Erin Benedict and Leah Crane.
Langford, a singer, pianist, arranger and conductor, has been creating music for 30 years. His arrangements have been performed by symphonies, big bands and choirs all over the world, and he has performed with Celine Dion, David Foster, Michael Buble and Josh Groban.
Bays, who appeared in “A Symphony Christmas” in 2013 and ASO’s Broadway Musical Revue in 2015, studied music education at Anderson University and is now a first-call studio singer in Nashville, Indianapolis and Chicago, where she records voiceovers, jingles, choral demos, film scores and video game scores. She has performed the national anthem for Indiana’s pro sports teams.
Crane, a licensed clinical social worker at Riley Hospital for Children, is a versatile concert artist who regularly appears as a soloist in recital, oratorio and other live performances. She can often be heard on national promotional recording for various music publishers as a first-call recording studio vocalist.
Benedict, a graduate of Manhattan School of Music, has worked as a session singer and toured the U.S. with Pieces of 8, an eight-person a cappela jazz ensemble. She released her first album, “Steal Away,” in 2015 and is on the jazz faculty at Butler University and University of Indianapolis.
For more information, call 765-644-2111 or visit andersonsymphony.org
