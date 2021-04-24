ANDERSON — When senior Jacey Crawford started her studies at Anderson University four years ago, the criminal justice and journalism major prepared for a career as a news reporter.
But that all changed when she met Johnathan Williams, a cinema and media arts major with a minor in journalism, and watched as he went about his work.
“When I first started dating him, I saw he was doing all these videos and films and I thought, ‘Hey, I want to do that,’” the Middletown native said. “But it was a lot harder than it looks.”
Still, Crawford added minors in cinema media arts and writing, managing to graduate this spring in only three years.
Crawford and Williams’ shorts will be among three narrative films and two documentaries competing for this year’s Squawkie Awards, the university’s equivalent of the Oscars.
Crawford , 21,wrote and played the lead in Williams’ film, “The First Day,” and produced “Death’s Client.”
“I’m more of a screenwriter,” she said. “That is definitely the part that I enjoy. I am not really great at the technical part. I like the creative part of filmmaking. That’s why I like to stick to writing.”
Crawford said she learned the ins and outs of screenwriting in a class she took for fun that did not count toward her majors.
“I noticed for all my other classes, it was doing homework, but for that class, it was stress release,” she said. “I just learned all the technical aspects of screenwriting last semester, and I just kept doing it.”
Williams, who is Crawford’s fiance, said he became interested in film through his father, Philip Williams, who teaches telecommunications at Union City High School .
“With him doing that, I kind of tagged along to help him with his job.” the Lynn native said. “When I was younger, I watched him make YouTube videos and I thought, ‘Wow, I would like to make YouTube videos.’”
Though he and Crawford spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic making short films together, creating the nine-minute film for the festival was more of a challenge, Williams admitted.
“It was difficult to maintain social distancing while shooting,” he said.
Free and open to the public, The Black Bird Film Festival is family friendly, said Jack Lugar, professor of cinema and media arts at AU.
“The event is kind of a mashup of the Oscars and a holiday premiere night for a major motion picture,” he said.
Lugar said the film festival, now in its fifth year, allows students to share the comedy, sadness and energy of their creative experience.
“Ultimately, it’s important for cinema students to see their work projected on the large screen, share their work,” he said. “We don’t create work in a vacuum. It’s meant to be seen.”
The 50 or so students whose talents have contributed to the films as writers, directors and actors include 22 cinema and media arts majors and others studying disciplines such as theater, Lugar said.
Though the festival was offered remotely last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the audience will be able to view the films in person.
“I wanted to make every effort to make that possible,” Lugar said.
Typically screened in the more intimate York Performance Hall, this year’s event will take place in Reardon Auditorium, which can better accommodate social distancing. York would have allowed for 70 viewers, while Reardon will accommodate up to 200, he said.
“It seemed like a reasonable approach. The university has seemed willing to open up more events for the students to participate in,” he said.
