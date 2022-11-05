25 Years Ago — 1997
Nov. 1 — A Chicago-based Christian broadcasting group has purchased two radio stations in Anderson. The Moody Bible Institute is expected to finalize the purchase of WXXP and WHUT on W. 53rd St. next week. The Federal Communications Commission has to approve the sale, which could take 60 to 90 days.
Nov. 6 — More than a quarter of the Anderson Police Department’s officers received suspension stemming from a wild bachelor party where two strippers danced naked and performed a lesbian sex show. The suspensions are for conduct unbecoming an officer, Police Chief Ed Leonard said Wednesday when he released the findings of an internal investigation. The department’s code of conduct states off-duty officers are to conduct themselves as if they were on duty.
50 Years Ago — 1972
Nov. 2 — The weather wasn’t fit for football, but somebody forgot to tell the Anderson Indians as they jolted a powerful Marion team with a 14-13 overtime victory at Marion. The sloppy field slowed the ground, particularly the fleet Marion runners. But the Indians didn’t need to run as Greg Dunbar completed six passes for 139 yards in leading the Tribe to the upset victory, including a 62-yard bomb to John Short on the very first Indian play from scrimmage.
Nov. 10 — Madison Heights High School will remain closed again today for the second straight day after a Wednesday racial melee forced it to shut its doors yesterday. Parents and teachers met with the Anderson school board over the problems last night, but there was no final resolution. A 37-member fact-finding committee whose duty will be to probe reasons behind racial unrest at the high school was appointed.
100 Years Ago — 1922
Nov. 12 — The Ames Shovel Works in North Anderson will start at full capacity Monday after a shutdown of two weeks. Two weeks ago a smokestack blew down and difficulty was encountered in replacing it. When the stack was almost in place a brace broke and it again toppled to the ground. The work was completed yesterday.
Nov. 14 — Bonded whiskey, gin, “white mule” and home brew beer were seized yesterday when four places were searched by Federal Prohibition Agent William Ray and local policemen. Charges of unlawful possession of intoxicating liquor were filed against the residents of the homes.
From the 1800sNov. 18, 1896 — R.Y. Spaulding has been under the impression that he has a cure for hog cholera. While the disease has been raging he has stopped tampering with tape worms and turned his attention to the swine disease. Veterinary Surgeon Rogers says that there is a standing offer of $50,000 by the United States Government to the person who will produce a remedy for the ailment.
Nov. 18, 1896 — The First Christian church is located on Twenty-third street, just west of Central Avenue. The church owns the lot out to Central, and as the church in its present position faces the file works street railway track it is desired to move it around and face Central Avenue. Pastor T.L. Stafford and the congregation began leveling the lot yesterday and will likely do all the work.
