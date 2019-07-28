WEST LAFAYETTE – The 73rd Indiana State Fair Band Day event at the Indiana State Fair has a new director who may be familiar to many in Madison County.
Former Anderson and Highland high schools band director Douglas R. Fletcher, 59, will serve as coordinator for the opening day event, replacing David Holcher as the liaison between the fair and the participating band directors.
“I certainly love the contest and am interested in seeing it continue,” the Anderson native said.
A 1977 graduate of the former Madison Heights High School, Fletcher holds the distinction of winning 13 Band Day competitions, more than any other director. He is the only director to win Band Day at four different high schools: Anderson, Highland, Winchester and Monroe Central.
“What I’m more proud about the number of wins is we were able to do it every place we taught,” he said. Since working at Winchester, he said, Fletcher has worked as a team with Amy Fletcher, his wife of 26 years who developed marching drills while he arranged the music.
“We tried to send new shows with positive messages. I tried to make sure the show designs send a message of success not only to the audience but to the students,” he said. “I’ve just always held high expectations of students and always motivated them to do their best. We tried not to focus on winning; we focused on achieving.”
Fletcher said he also is proud of taking Highland High School’s marching band to New York City in 2002 to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
After 31 years as a director at the high school level, Fletcher retired and four years ago went to work as director of operations for Purdue University bands and orchestras. In that capacity, he coordinates major events, including a jazz festival.
Fletcher, who started in band playing trombone in junior high school, said his love of all things band related started as a Pirate in the mid-1970s through which he was introduced to Band Day as a performer.
“I attribute the experience I had in Madison Heights High School band and my band director, Jim Patton. I just thought the world of him,” he said. “I had a very positive experience growing up through band and decided that was what I wanted to do in life.”
Since earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Ball State University, Fletcher has put his efforts toward using band to teach social skills, including leadership, teamwork, following directions, setting goals and responsibility.
“Along those lines, we are very similar to athletics. We teach young people life skills that can serve them well into their adult lives,” he said.
Though he moved on a long time ago since his days as a director at AHS, Fletcher continues to maintain close ties to the school as its music arranger.
“They’re unique because they always have to work in the bagpipes, so they require special arranging,” he said.
There are pros and cons to this year’s Band Day competition being moved back to opening day of the fair.
“I think publicity is always a little stronger on opening day. The down side is school is already in session in a lot of places,” he said. That’s true for AHS and Elwood.
Amy Fletcher said her husband is ideal for the position of Band Day coordinator.
“I don’t think there is anyone better for it because he loves that competition and has been in it since he was at Madison Heights as a freshman,” she said. “He is highly organized, but he also has a respect for the tradition of that contest.”
His love of Band Day goes so deep, he wrote his master’s thesis on its history, Amy Fletcher said.
“That is an incredibly unique marching band venue, and he just loves that.”
If you go
These local bands will compete Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds:
• Alexandria Tigers (Class A), directed by Gary Wallyn, perform at 2:27 p.m.
• Anderson Highlanders (Class AAA), directed by Richard Geisler, perform at 2:36 p.m.
• Elwood Panthers (Class A), directed by Paula Simmons, perform at 9:45 a.m.
• Frankton Eagles (Class A), directed by Eric Bailey, perform at 9:09 a.m.
• Lapel Bulldogs (Class AA), directed by Chris Glover, perform at 4:21 p.m.
Indiana State Fair Band Day preliminaries start at 9 a.m. Tickets are $6 for adults (ages 13+) and $2 for children. Finals begin at 8 p.m., with tickets $10 for adults and $4 for children. Ages 5-under are free. Tickets may be purchased online at www.indianastatefair.com or on-site Aug. 2 at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand Box Office.
Anderson history
The Indiana State Fair features Anderson High School in the printed program for participating for a 65th year in its 73rd annual Band Day competition, far more than any other band.
The Marching Highlanders, who over the weekend hosted the inaugural Tartan Tournament of Bands, are among five Madison County bands expected to be among the about 40 from throughout the state marching in the annual event.
In their years of competing at Band Day, AHS has won the overall competition six times, tying with Muncie Southside, Winchester Community and Franklin Central. In addition, AHS has appeared in the top five 30 times, and the top 10 50 times.
