Area births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Brittney Marie Wilhoit and Damien Michael Cross, Anderson, March 24.
A boy to Jason Allen and Melinda Irene Filbrun, Pendleton, March 24.
A boy to James Douglas and Whitney Danielle Foutch, Anderson, March 28.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Hailey Teepe and Dominic Weaver, Anderson, March 26.
A boy to Sebrina Ferguson, Anderson, March 26.
A boy to Sabrina McGill and Eric Naselroad, Anderson, March 27.
A girl to Vaughn and Abby Rose Rector, Anderson, March 27.
A girl to Kurtis and Lyndee Russell, Elwood, March 27.
A boy to Henry and Heather Whitmire, Muncie, March 28.
A boy to Caitlin Adams Anderson, March 28.
A boy to Micah and Danielle Morris, Selma, March 29.
A girl to Buddy and Jordan Carmine, Daleville, March 29.
A boy to Allison Harney, Chesterfield, March 30.
A girl to Johnny and Shelby Stone, Anderson, March 30.
A girl to Angel Waymire and Trentin Temple, Alexandria, March 31.
