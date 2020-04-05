LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Brittney Marie Wilhoit and Damien Michael Cross, Anderson, March 24.

A boy to Jason Allen and Melinda Irene Filbrun, Pendleton, March 24.

A boy to James Douglas and Whitney Danielle Foutch, Anderson, March 28.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Hailey Teepe and Dominic Weaver, Anderson, March 26.

A boy to Sebrina Ferguson, Anderson, March 26.

A boy to Sabrina McGill and Eric Naselroad, Anderson, March 27.

A girl to Vaughn and Abby Rose Rector, Anderson, March 27.

A girl to Kurtis and Lyndee Russell, Elwood, March 27.

A boy to Henry and Heather Whitmire, Muncie, March 28.

A boy to Caitlin Adams Anderson, March 28.

A boy to Micah and Danielle Morris, Selma, March 29.

A girl to Buddy and Jordan Carmine, Daleville, March 29.

A boy to Allison Harney, Chesterfield, March 30.

A girl to Johnny and Shelby Stone, Anderson, March 30.

A girl to Angel Waymire and Trentin Temple, Alexandria, March 31.