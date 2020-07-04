LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Quentin Riley and Emily Rochelle Ruiz, Anderson, June 22.

A girl to Leslie Janelle Huffman and Klaton Daniel Toombs, Pendleton, June 22.

A boy to Leasia Capri White, Anderson, June 23.

A girl to Dora Iveth Ochoa Arellano and Jaron Michael Hollingsworth, Anderson, June 25.

A boy to Chance Todd and Malarie Ruth Hensley, Anderson, June 26.

A girl to Kaydie Paisha Landaker and Tyler Matthew Denny, Anderson, June 26.

A girl to Alexis Janelis Nolasco and Jonathon Lee Bailey Brown, Anderson, June 26.

COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

A girl to Dasha Boyd and Tyrone Haynes, Anderson, June 27.

A boy to Desiree Shields and Brian Ligon, Anderson, June 28.

A girl to Shyann Robker, Tipton, June 28.

A boy to Teliecia and Stephen Dickey, Anderson, June 29.

A girl to Elizabeth Rangel and Emilio Joven, Anderson, June 29.

A girl to Trang Tran and Dai Phan, Anderson, June 30.

Tags

Recommended for you