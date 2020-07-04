Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Quentin Riley and Emily Rochelle Ruiz, Anderson, June 22.
A girl to Leslie Janelle Huffman and Klaton Daniel Toombs, Pendleton, June 22.
A boy to Leasia Capri White, Anderson, June 23.
A girl to Dora Iveth Ochoa Arellano and Jaron Michael Hollingsworth, Anderson, June 25.
A boy to Chance Todd and Malarie Ruth Hensley, Anderson, June 26.
A girl to Kaydie Paisha Landaker and Tyler Matthew Denny, Anderson, June 26.
A girl to Alexis Janelis Nolasco and Jonathon Lee Bailey Brown, Anderson, June 26.
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
A girl to Dasha Boyd and Tyrone Haynes, Anderson, June 27.
A boy to Desiree Shields and Brian Ligon, Anderson, June 28.
A girl to Shyann Robker, Tipton, June 28.
A boy to Teliecia and Stephen Dickey, Anderson, June 29.
A girl to Elizabeth Rangel and Emilio Joven, Anderson, June 29.
A girl to Trang Tran and Dai Phan, Anderson, June 30.
