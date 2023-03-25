Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Chardae Campbell, Muncie, March 15.

A girl to Clark and Jennifer Smith, Anderson, March 15.

A girl to Chelsea Wilson and Rodrick Nunn, Anderson, March 15.

A boy to Chelsea Galloway, Anderson, March 16.

A girl to Chad and Kari McCoin, Hartford City, March 17.

A girl to Alex and Rosie North, Muncie, March 18.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Ashley Skidmore and Bailey Flick, Anderson, Feb. 21.

A girl to Alexis Snideman and Hunter Pardini, Markleville, Feb. 22.

A boy to Brendon and Emily Hardwick, Anderson, Feb. 23.

A boy to Christopher and Victoria Flint, Anderson, Feb. 28.

A boy to Braydon and Chelsey Parnell, Anderson, March 13.

A boy to Brooke Jennings and Samuel Croucher, Anderson, March 14.

A boy to Daynesha Glover and Keshon Johnson, Anderson, March 21.

