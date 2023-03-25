Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Chardae Campbell, Muncie, March 15.
A girl to Clark and Jennifer Smith, Anderson, March 15.
A girl to Chelsea Wilson and Rodrick Nunn, Anderson, March 15.
A boy to Chelsea Galloway, Anderson, March 16.
A girl to Chad and Kari McCoin, Hartford City, March 17.
A girl to Alex and Rosie North, Muncie, March 18.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Ashley Skidmore and Bailey Flick, Anderson, Feb. 21.
A girl to Alexis Snideman and Hunter Pardini, Markleville, Feb. 22.
A boy to Brendon and Emily Hardwick, Anderson, Feb. 23.
A boy to Christopher and Victoria Flint, Anderson, Feb. 28.
A boy to Braydon and Chelsey Parnell, Anderson, March 13.
A boy to Brooke Jennings and Samuel Croucher, Anderson, March 14.
A boy to Daynesha Glover and Keshon Johnson, Anderson, March 21.