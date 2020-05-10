Even after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, some variation of social distancing might become part of our permanent routine.
The pandemic has brought many families closer together, sharing more meals and engaging in activities at home while sheltering. But many board and card games, a staple of home entertainment, require players to touch game pieces, which increases the possibility of infection.
Online gamers have the answer: Play your favorite games without physically touching. And during the pandemic, many people have found ways of being social by playing games from afar using Zoom, Google or other conferencing platforms.
Whether in the family room or on the patio, here are some games to help amp up the fun without putting your health and that of your family at risk.
Remember to wash your hands before all games and to wipe down boards and pieces for any games that require a player’s physical touch.
Charades: This is the perfect social distancing game, whether or not you are in the same room, because it doesn’t require anything to be touched. Just create a category and act out the words that spring to mind.
Taboo: You don’t really need the game kit in order to play this one. Just write down your word of choice on a slip of paper and describe it without actually saying the word. When someone gets it right, you can show it to everyone else.
Pictionary: Have separate pens and paper available for everyone, and use the Pictionary word generator app.
Bear hunt: The little ones, no doubt, get antsy and need a way to work off energy. Social distancing not only allows for but encourages walks. So if people in your neighborhood play along by putting teddy bears in their windows, this is a great way to get exercise without really thinking about it.
Battleship: This popular game puts people on opposite sides of a board with their own pieces, meaning your opponent doesn’t touch your side of the board.
Chess: There are limited reasons to touch another person or his or her pieces. Plus, it helps to build analytical skills and the ability to strategize — a win-win, especially with kids isolated from their classrooms.
Tabletop Simulator: Available for Windows, Mac and Linux on the game distribution portal Steam, the Tabletop Simulator allows you to play 15 of your favorite games, such as dominoes, from afar. There’s even a toolkit to design your own games.
