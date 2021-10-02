ANDERSON – For more than five decades, Jan Bronnenberg has had a passion for nursing and volunteerism.
Bronnenberg, 71, recently received a Golden Hoosier Award for her active role in the Nurse’s Honor Guard and her long history of volunteer work.
She is quick to smile and share a laugh in her Anderson home, commenting she was thrilled, surprised and honored to receive the award.
“I was at a LifeStream meeting in June and there were flowers and balloons and I wondered what was going on,” Bronnenberg said with a laugh. “I was shocked and very humbled.”
Growing up in Bicknell as the daughter of a nurse (Juanita Schofield), Bronnenberg knew at an early age she wanted to go into nursing.
“I never changed my mind,” she said. “My mom was so proud.”
She graduated from Marion County General Hospital in 1970 and worked for 23 years as a nurse at Community Hospital Anderson. When the family moved, Bronnenberg worked for eight years in home care in Kentucky before returning to Anderson and working eight more years at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson in home care.
The Golden Hoosier Award is presented for volunteerism; Bronnenberg said LifeStream was the head of her district and had several submissions.
Bronnenberg said that Elizabeth Hart, director of volunteers at St. Vincent, nominated her for the Nursing Honor Guard and other volunteer work.
The Nursing Honor Guard does services for nurses who have passed away to honor a nurse that graduated and was certified.
She has traveled throughout Indiana and to Ohio to take part in services.
“I was surprised and very humbled,” Bronnenberg said of the award. “I give God all the glory for blessing our ministry and for allowing it to expand.”
She is a currently a volunteer at the Henry County Pregnancy Care Center, United Way Senior Link and used to volunteer for Charities Angels and the Marion County General Hospital Nursing Museum.
“After I retired, I missed nursing and taking care of patients,” Bronnenberg said.
After attending a funeral in Southern Indiana of a friend who was also a nurse, Bronnenberg came back with the goal of starting a chapter in Anderson.
“When this Honor Guard came along, I wanted to start a chapter in Anderson,” she said. “We just want to honor those nurses in a dignified manner.”
Bronnenberg has since started 16 Nursing Honor Guard programs throughout the state.
She has no intention of slowing down her volunteer work.
“I love it,” Bronnenberg said. “It’s a part of nursing that I never thought about. All the nurses in the Honor Guard have the same passion for nursing.”
She encouraged retirees who still have the passion and desire to help other people to become volunteers.
“It not only makes you feel useful again, but you’re helping so many other people,” she said.
