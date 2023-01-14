MUNCIE — The Charles W. Brown Planetarium’s January and February free show schedule are listed below. No tickets or reservations are required for public planetarium shows.
The planetarium is on Ball State University’s campus at the west end of the Cooper Science Complex, 2111 W. Riverside Ave.
Tour of the Winter Sky
- Saturdays: Jan. 14, 21 at 6:30 p.m.
- The sky on cold winter nights has some of the brightest stars and the best-known constellations. Some of these stars are truly supergiants hundreds of times bigger than our sun, while others are dwarfs the size of Earth. The winter Milky Way features colorful clouds where new stars are being born.
- Suitable for all ages 8+, all ages are welcome.
Saturn & Beyond
- Saturdays: Jan. 14, 21 at 5 p.m.
- Saturn’s rings are one of the most beautiful sights in the solar system. They can be seen clearly even with a small backyard telescope. Astronomers have known about these rings for over 400 years, yet they still present many questions. In 2004, the Cassini orbiter and the Huygens probe reached Saturn. During this show mysterious features shown by these spacecraft are explored.
- Suitable for all ages 10+, all ages are welcome.
One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure
- Saturdays: Jan. 14, 21 at 3:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, 11 at 3:30 p.m.
- “One World, One Sky” follows Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Elmo as they explore the night sky with Hu Hu Zhu, a new friend from China. Together, they take an imaginary trip from Sesame Street to the moon, where they discover how different it is from Earth. They also find shapes in the sky that help them find the North Star. This cross-cultural adventure opens children’s eyes to the sky, helping them see how people all over the world are connected.
- Best suited for families and groups with pre-K through first-grade learners, all ages are welcome.
Dynamic Earth
- Fridays: Feb. 3, 10 at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays: Feb. 4, 11 at 6:30 p.m.
- Dynamic Earth explores the inner workings of Earth’s great life support system: the global climate. With visualizations based on satellite monitoring data and advanced supercomputer simulations, this cutting-edge production follows a trail of energy that flows from the Sun into the interlocking systems that shape our climate: the atmosphere, oceans, and the biosphere. Audiences will ride along on swirling ocean and wind currents, dive into the heart of a monster hurricane, come face-to-face with sharks and gigantic whales, and fly into roiling volcanoes.
- Suitable for all ages 12+, all ages are welcome.
Eclipse: The Sun Revealed
- Saturdays: Feb. 4, 11 at 5 p.m.
- There will be a total eclipse of the Sun visible from Muncie, Indiana, in 2024. A total solar eclipse is such a spectacular event, it is never too early to start planning for one. Come learn how solar and lunar eclipses happen and about scientific discoveries supported by total solar eclipses. This show also uses visuals to explore the historical and cultural view of eclipses and explains how to safely see these awe-inspiring sights.
- Most suitable for ages 10+, all ages are welcome.