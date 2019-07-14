Five 4-H members will vie for the title of 4-H Queen at the Madison County 4-H Fair, set for July 21-27 at the fairgrounds in Alexandria. The queen contest is set for Sunday, July 21.
Madison White
White, 18, of Pendleton is the daughter of Rich and Krista Monahan and a member of Pendleton Livestock.
Her 4-H project has been hogs, where she has received many awards.
Her youth activities include softball, BETA Club, National Honor Society, Steering Committee, Pendleton Christian Church youth group and Adventure Camp in Pendleton.
She plans to attend Purdue University to study animal science. After completing her bachelor's degree, she hopes to attend veterinarian school.
Madisen Marie Zent
Zent, 17, of Alexandria is the daughter of Scott and Holly Zent and a member of Happy Helpers.
Her 4-H projects have included Child Development, Consumer Clothing, Photography, Foods, Rabbits, Cake Decorating, Gardening, Genealogy and Sewing.
Her youth activities include cross country (team captain), cheerleading, track (team captain), Academic Quiz Bowl, Show Choir, National Honors Society and Spanish Club at Alexandria High School. She's a volunteer at Madison County Special Olympics track and field meet. She has taken three missions trips with her Anderson First Church of the Nazarene Youth Group.
Zent plans to attend a four-year college to major in psychology and criminology with a minor in Spanish. She hopes to become a forensic psychologist, with the goal of working with the FBI. She also plans to pursue a degree in law to become a prosecutor.
Madison Delaney Harmon
Harmon, 18, of Pendleton is the daughter of Tom and Sandy Harmon and a member of Pendleton Livestock.
Her 4-H activities have included beef and swine.
Her youth activities include softball, basketball, soccer, bowling, manager for PHHS football and PHHS wrestling, Christmas Charity program for PHHS wrestling, WEEM, Pendleton Players Theatre Production and French Honors Society at PHHS.
She is committed to attend Ball State University to study telecommunications. She hopes to be accepted into the Sports Link program at BSU to become a sports sideline reporter.
Anahleisa Forrester
Forrester, 17, of Yorktown is the daughter of Gavin and Melissa Forrester and a member of Alex Ag.
Her 4-H project has been swine.
Youth activities include FCA, FCCLA, SADD, Spanish Club, cheerleading and student worship leader at Northview Church.
Forrester plans to join the military and go into the Air Force after high school. She hopes to be a flight medic and later a first responder on a lifeline helicopter.
Hanna Honarmandian
Honarmandian, 17, of Lapel is the daughter of Homayoun and Beth Honarmandian and a member of Madison County Shooting Sports.
Her 4-H projects have included Beef, Cat, Dog, Goat, Horse, Poultry, Rabbit, Swine, Waterfowl, Arts and Crafts, Collections, Consumer Livestock, Crops Hay and Forages, Floriculture, Health, Home Environment, Self Determined, Photography, Recycling, Shooting Sports Pistol, Small Engines, Veterinary Science and Wildlife.
Youth activities include National Honor Society, community service, high school soccer, basketball and tennis, Upwards basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 2018 MissTeen Division 1 Title, JROTC Superior Performance and JROTC Top Staff.
Honarmandian hopes to be a surgical veterinarian for large and small animals.
