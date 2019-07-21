ANDERSON — What can you do with a pair of drumsticks, a stability ball and a 17-gallon bucket?
If you’re at Unity Church on Mounds Road late on a Tuesday afternoon, you can get an intensive, full-body workout.
Each week Anne Cloud, a Muncie resident who works as a waitress, teaches a cardio drumming class at the church. She leads between 10 and 15 students through an hour of high-energy exercises set to throbbing music, exhorting them to bend, stretch and thump with as much intensity as they can muster.
“It’s a good thing to have a workout that is fun, because then you want to do it more,” said Michelle Fosnot, a business continuity manager from Ingalls, while cooling down after the class. “After the first time I did it and it made my muscles sore, I’m like, yeah, this will definitely be a workout, because it hurts.”
Cardio drumming is a growing fitness trend that’s been called “Zumba with a drum.” The idea, Cloud says, is taking a mundane movement — drumming — and adding other movements to create a series of full-body exercises that stretch and build muscles as well as produce a rigorous cardiovascular workout.
“I tell everybody that you get out of it what you put into it, and that’s true of anything in life,” Cloud says. “I always tell (class members), if you’re moving, you’re improving.”
A relative newcomer to the activity herself, Cloud — who has been teaching classes for about three years — was initially skeptical about the benefits of cardio drumming. A friend in northern Indiana showed her a video of a class.
“Honestly, I thought it was the silliest thing,” Cloud recalls. “I thought, ‘That is not exercise, you are not going to burn calories, you are not going to work up a sweat.’"
But over the next several months, as Cloud made the classes a part of her regular exercise routine, she dropped nearly 60 pounds. Just as importantly, she began to see how those around her were enjoying themselves. After that, she says, teaching classes was a natural step to take.
“I really enjoy helping other people,” she said. “It fulfills my life knowing that I’m helping put a smile on people’s faces.”
Fosnot, who began cardio drumming last fall after being invited to a class by her mother, said in addition to helping her lose weight, the workouts have rewarded her in proportion to the effort she puts into them.
“I always try and make sure and mimic what (Cloud) does,” Fosnot said. “When she does stretches, I make sure I stretch. When she’s kneeling, I make sure I kneel. That way you’re also working those muscles and getting those moves in.
“You do it at your own level, which is what’s really good about it,” she added. “If you can’t do the squats, you don’t squat.”
After her second cardio drumming class, Danielle Martin, a wellness coordinator at Unified Healthcare, said her company is bringing Cloud in to provide weekly sessions for its employees on a trial basis.
“We offer on-site yoga right now during the day that our employees don’t have to clock out for,” Martin said. “We were hoping maybe cardio drumming would be an option for that, but since it’s so loud, we don’t have a space that’s isolated, so we’re actually going to be offering it Thursday evenings at Unified and Anne will be the instructor.”
Martin said a cardio drumming workout can be deceptive in its intensity. It didn’t take long for her view of the exercise to change from fun activity to serious workout.
“The second (song) especially, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need a drink, my heart rate is really getting up,’” she said with a laugh. “I work out a lot and I have for a long time. I didn’t think it would be easy, but I was like, I don’t know how challenging it will be, but it’s a good challenge for a beginner and an experienced person, too.”
