ANDERSON — This holiday season, the largest church in Madison County will light up more than 100,000 lights and begin a new Christmas tradition.
“Celebrate the Light,” a free, drive-through display of Christmas lights, will open to the public at 6 p.m. Sunday and continue each night through Dec. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Madison Park Church of God.
The kickoff on Sunday also includes a free photo opportunity with Santa from 4 to 6 p.m. before the lights illuminate the church grounds for the first time.
For more than a quarter of a century, Madison Park Church of God (formerly North Anderson Church of God) had produced its own musical version of “A Christmas Carol,” but last year was the final curtain call for the production.
“Our leadership felt led to try something fresh that might make the same kind of connection with a new generation,” said Paul Strozier, pastor of Madison Park. “Celebrate the Light was the result of prayers, dreams and planning based on the question: How might we connect and show love to people in our community who don’t currently connect with church in any way? We felt today’s families would like something they could experience together, an event that would not require them to make special arrangements, buy tickets or dress up — a Christmas experience everyone could enjoy together regardless of age or abilities.”
Stephanie Collins, the church’s “Next Generation” pastor, said the light displays are set up in a circular pattern, making use of the church’s property.
“As people drive onto the property, they can expect to be overwhelmed with the light and joy of Christmas,” she said. “They will enjoy a chain of Christmas trees, the 12 days of Christmas, a Nativity scene, Christmas Toyland, snowflakes and a great light tunnel that they will get to drive through. Our desire is for everyone who comes through our light display to know that they are loved, no matter what!”
Collins said the church hired a company to set up the lights, and there will be 150 volunteers from the congregation working the event, which will take about 8 to 10 minutes to drive through, depending on traffic.
“My favorite light display is a surprise!” Collins said. “It’s the closing light display as you leave the parking lot and was designed specifically for this event. It gives a warm hug to all those leaving the property.”
Strozier said the church wanted to offer the event as a gift to the community, and several community sponsors, including the City of Anderson, helped make the display possible.
“Christmas lights are perhaps the most public expression of any Christmas celebration — everyone can see them. This is how we hope to share God’s love with our community — freely, openly, available and accessible to everyone.”
The church is also breaking tradition this year with its Christmas Eve service, which had been held at 11 p.m. for years.
“It was a wonderful tradition, but we found so many people weren’t able to participate at that hour. This year, we’re offering a whole new, family-friendly experience at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The highlight of the gathering will be an interactive retelling of the Christmas story. Every child who attends can participate and be part of the story. It’s going to be magical way to welcome Christmas.”
