ANDERSON — About 20 students gathered around the shell of the PPA-120 Special, a small promotional “train,” in the lab at Purdue Polytechnic Institute Anderson, anxious to see whether it actually would run.
Slowly, the train moved toward the ramp and not only made it down into the business incubator area but back up the ramp.
“This train wasn’t even functional when we began. We wanted to reach high. It sort of pushed us as a team,” said Ryan Neal as he and Morgan Woodring made their team’s presentation before the demonstration.
The exercise was part of the eight-week design thinking class, which focuses on some the soft skills required in the workplace while working on technical projects. The students were required not only to meet the needs and specifications of the “client,” but also manage to overcome the ethnic, racial, gender and experiential diversity of about a dozen students to complete the task.
Every Purdue Polytechnic Anderson student is required to take the design thinking class, which was developed in partnership with Stanford University.
To build the train, the students conducted focus groups with Purdue Polytechnic administrators, instructors and students, drew designs based on the results and made three three-dimensional prototypes.
“This allowed us to see things we weren’t actually thinking of until we actually made it,” Woodring said of the prototypes.
Through that process, the students learned that it would be intended not only for display but also as a serving station for food. They also learned most people expected a smokestack but were divided on having the iconic grill.
And they learned to work with donated materials and within the $700 they were able to raise.
What everyone seemed to agree on, however, was that the Purdue Polytechnic train needed to have its own character, distinguishable from anything else at Purdue University.
“We wanted it to be an Anderson train, not a West Lafayette train,” said student Corey Fink.
Though future classes will continue to design the train, modeled on Purdue’s Boilermakers logo, this class was able to get it running after working through issues with batteries and brakes that were not fully functioning. Future classes, the students said, will want to paint and add decals, fine-tune the smokestack and cow catcher, and concentrate on the food center.
“We worked a lot of days outside the scope of the class,” Woodring said.
Noris Reynoldos, who has been studying industrial engineering technology and supply chain management technology for four years at Purdue Polytechnic, is committed to memorializing the hard work of the team who worked on the train, collecting their signatures to be etched on a piece of Plexiglas that will be affixed to its front.
“Our focus was the chassis, the junk,” she said. “This is what synergism does.”
A non-traditional student with many years of work experience behind her, Reynoldos quickly emerged as a leader on the project.
“I have an eye for design because I have done design for many years,” she said. “First, you need to empathize. You need to know what your customer is going to want.”
But you also need to know the team, Reynoldos said.
“When you work in a team, you need to identify right away what are the skills that you’re having,” she said.
To get there, Reynoldos said, the engineers need to follow a formula that includes ideation, criteria selection and prototype testing.
“It works for any type of project,” she said. “When everybody gets together, things happen.”
Lorri J. Barnett, instructor for the design thinking class since 2006, said the class is intended to help students learn the difference between art, which is for oneself, and design, which is for other people.
“What you’re trying to do is design for the end user of the product,” she said.
This can be challenging for engineers who often are wrapped up in what they would want and how they think things should work, Barnett said.
“They aren’t really like that. They very compartmentalized,” she said. “They think you and I will love it because they’re the engineers.”
Purdue Polytechnic Director Corey Sharp said the train was intended to be a real-life project that eventually will be put to use at campus events. He said he eventually hopes to find a sponsor for it.
“This is really what it’s about, having hands-on learning and pairing those soft skills needed in the real world with the design talent so many of our students already have,” he said.
