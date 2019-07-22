ANDERSON – Everybody wants to be the superhero.
Corey Sharp hopes to plant the early seeds that can make this dream a reality for middle school students throughout Madison County and nearby communities through “The Techies,” a comic book-style brochure that encourages middle school students to select STEM-related courses. STEM stand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“I thought a comic book would be more realistic for a student that age,” the director of Purdue Polytechnic - Anderson said of the brainstorming he did in an effort to develop ideas to reach this young demographic.
A fan of the Netflix program “Stranger Things” and the movie “The Goonies,” Sharp said the premise of “The Techies” is that middle school students are part of the solution to a disaster.
“I love those stories of middle school kids saving the day,” he said.
Sharp said he thought he might be able to spark the interests of middle schoolers through the gadgets often used by superheroes and wanted to use the sort of characters made popular through DC and Marvel comic books. That’s why he turned to local animator and cartoon artist Cameron Ketterman, whose mother Susan works at Purdue Polytechnic, to develop the 16-page comic book.
“That’s one of the things kids are intrigued by,” he said. “They can see it in Iron Man or Batman. How does technology work? They can’t all be Batman, but they can be Lucius Fox.”
Sharp said he believes the comic book is necessary so more students start taking the right coursework toward future studies and careers in STEM. It also helps moms and dads who are unfamiliar with STEM needs to guide their children, he said.
"If you like this stuff, you have to take that extra math class," he said.
Just as the television series “Star Trek” sparked the imaginations of future scientists and engineers in the 1960s, Sharp said “The Techies” allows the students to suspend their imaginations with gadgets they may end up creating in a few years as students at Purdue Polytechnic.
The comic book also ups the reality factor by featuring a fictional lead student from Anderson Preparatory Academy and mentioning other middle schools and districts, including Alexandria, Lapel, Highland and Holy Cross, Sharp said. The comic book includes familiar local sites, including the Purdue Polytechnic campus and the nearby Lemon Drop.
Sharp said diversity in the characters also was important to the development of “The Techies.”
“I wanted to make sure we highlighted both females and students of color,” he said. “We wanted to make sure this comic book looked like the city of Anderson – and not just Anderson but all of Madison County.”
Developed for distribution during last year’s first Middle School Day at Purdue Polytechnic, Sharp said he had 400 of the 16-page glossy comic books printed up and expects to order reprints for a second annual event in the spring.
Purdue Polytechnic’s $2,000 investment paid off, Sharp said. For instance, a teacher at APA called to rave about the response the students had.
“The kids didn’t know what to think when they got it, but when they got on the bus, they thought, ‘Wow! This is the place where we just were.’”
If only one student follows the suggestions and ends up attending Purdue Polytechnic or one of its camps, Sharp said, the comic book would be considered a sound investment.
Ketterman, whose art recently was featured at the Anderson Museum of Art, said he enjoyed the multi-layered challenge of meeting Purdue polytechnic’s marketing needs and communicating STEM to middle school students through an original comic book medium.
“It can be tricky starting out,” he said. “There’s an art to it because you have to move the viewers eye around correctly without it veering off.”
