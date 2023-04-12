Singles event set for April 16
ANDERSON — Anderson Church of Brethren will host Connections on Sunday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a time for singles (never married, divorced, widowed) but not matchmaking, to meet for a casual meal, fun, and conversation, pizza will be the casual meal.
Anderson Church of Brethren is located at 741 N. Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Enter on the south side of the building.
Information: email Acob@aol.com.
Friends of Library to host monthly sale
ANDERSON — Friends of the Anderson Public Library will host its monthly sale on Thursday, April 13, on the third floor. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Specials this month are all adult, teen, and large print hardback and paperback fiction books are 10 cents. All children’s books are 25 cents. Nonfiction is priced as marked. All proceeds benefit library programs. Cash or check only.
Two local Food Distribution events next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Madison County
• Tuesday, April 18, 10 a.m., at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Friday, April 21, 10 a.m., at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
The Guardian Quartet in concert April 21
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host The Guardians Quartet with special guest Devin Cunningham in concert on Friday, April 21.
Doors open at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/guardians call/text 765-667-0842.
Operation Veteran Services, April 14
ANDERSON — On Friday, April 14, The Salvation Army will sponsor the Operation Veteran Services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be free food and valuable information for veterans.
Information, Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
Unity Church to host Daniel Nahmod in concert
ANDERSON — Unity Church of Anderson, 2425 Mounds Road, Anderson, will host a concert with acclaimed singer, songwriter Daniel Nahmod on Friday, April 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The evening will highlight Nahmod’s trademark blend of heart-opening ballads, thought provoking explorations of life and love, irresistible slices of wit and wisdom, and more. A love offering will be taken after the concert. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
On Saturday, April 22, Unity will present a workshop with Nahmod from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Herald Bulletin