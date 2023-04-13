Dance to benefit Jeff Roberts fund
DALEVILLE — This year’s Father/Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Daleville Elementary School, 8600 S. Bronco Drive.
All proceeds from the dance go to the Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund awards scholarships to graduating Daleville High School seniors.
This event takes place in memory of Jeffrey Scott Roberts, who died on July 4, 2011, to unexpected heart complications. Roberts would have graduated from Daleville in May of 2012 and was a very involved and dedicated student. He loved, among many other interests, music, running, learning and most of all his family, friends and teachers. In order to honor Jeff’s memory, the Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund was created.
Since the origination of this scholarship fund $45,000 has been given out to deserving students. This last year alone, $5,000 in scholarships were awarded.
Fundraiser to aid Victoria Guild
ANDERSON — Knights of Columbus Special Chicken Fry will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St.
Proceeds from the evening will help the Victoria Guild finance needed projects at Ascension St. Vincent-Anderson.
Adult meals will include four pieces of chicken, baked potato or French fries, salad, garlic bread, iced tea or lemonade, $12; children’s meals will have two pieces of chicken, baked potato or French fries, salad, garlic bread, iced tea or lemonade, $6.
Desserts, made by the Victoria Guild, will be sold.
Carry-out will be available. Cash only.
The Herald Bulletin