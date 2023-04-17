Legion Riders plan car/bike show
LAPEL — The Lapel Legion Riders will host a Car/Bike Show “Spring Fling” on Sunday, April 23, at Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel. This is a fundraiser for the Legion’s Special Needs Kids Christmas party that they provide each year. It will be held in December at the 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Registration runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15. Awards will be given at 5 p.m.
Bikes and cars (all years, makes and models welcome). Participation plates for all and prizes for first 10 places and Best in Show. There will be food and drinks available, as well as door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
There will be live music by the Second Chance Band beginning at 1 p.m.
Rain date will be Sunday, April 30.
Information: Bob Turner, 765-617-7720.
Rhonda Parker Taylor holds book signing
NOBLESVILLE — “Crossroads: A Suspense Novel” by Noblesville author Rhonda Parker Taylor has been released worldwide. The 285-page novel has achieved Amazon Bestseller status as #1 in the “Jury” category and #39 in the “Detective” category.
Taylor will host a book signing at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at Barnes & Noble: Stony Creek Marketplace, 17070 Mercantile Blvd., Noblesville.
The book follows Paris Pennington, a successful and career-oriented loan analyst, as she begins to question her life’s decisions – and acknowledge how much of her personal life she’s neglected for the sake of work.
“Crossroads” can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.
CASA to honor volunteers
ANDERSON — East Central Indiana CASA will honor Madison County Volunteer of the Year Honorees and Judge Jack L. Brinkman Child Advocate Winners, Special Olympics of Madison County and Ruthie Smith of Community Hospital on Tuesday, May 23.
The event takes place at Harrah’s Hoosier Park & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction.
Tickets are $50 per person. Pay online via Paypal: send payment to paypal.me/ECICASA. Include meal and/or seating accommodations in payment notes. RSVP deadline: May 15.
Class of ‘69 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969, spouses and friends are cordially invited to attend a luncheon at Art’s on North Broadway, on April 25 at 1 p.m.