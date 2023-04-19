A Day to Celebrate set for Saturday
ANDERSON — A Day to Celebrate will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park pavilion/lodge, 4306 Mounds Road.
The event is open to any woman diagnosed with any type of cancer. Each survivor will be treated to lunch, an opportunity to receive a free chair massage/pampering session, live music, activities, nature, relaxation, prizes and opportunities to meet other cancer survivors.
There will be support and resources available in Indiana.
Suggested donation, $10 per survivor/guest. Register at www.eventbrite.com.
AHS class of 1967 to gather today
ANDERSON — The next class luncheon of the class of 1967 of Anderson High School will be at noon on Wednesday, April 19, at the Rivera Maya Mexican Grill, 1721 E. 60th St.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
Legion Post 127 to host food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, will have a food pantry, on Monday, April 24.
It begins at 3 p.m. and will continue while supplies last.
Triad to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the UAW at 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.
United Home Health Care Licensed Therapists will be the guest speakers as they present an exercise program for balance.
Earth Day Jamboree is April 22 in Alex
ALEXANDRIA — Earth Day Jamboree 2023 will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2104 S. Park Ave.
Activities will include a seed swap, a raffle with children’s games and prizes, wheelbarrow races, a talk with the environmental community, educational demonstrations, gardening fundamentals, local vendors, and lunch from Papa John’s.
All proceeds will be used to support the Alexandria-Monroe High School Recycling Club and Alexandria Community Gardens.
Diaper and wipe giveaway Thursday
ANDERSON — Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road, will host each Thursday a free diaper and wipe giveaway, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They are accommodating ages newborn to age 3. Bring an adult ID and baby birth certificate to register. Residents may obtain diapers and wipes twice a month.
Information: 765-642-2154 or on Facebook at: ChangingStation+.
Legion sponsoring Thursday dance
CHESTERFIELD — On Thursday, April 20, the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, is sponsoring a dance from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jerry Wilmot will be the D.J. Open to the general public.
Information: Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
The Herald Bulletin