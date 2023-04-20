APL fundraiser to take place Saturday
ANDERSON — The Animal Protection League Rummage sale/fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at SineWave Audio, 4518 Madison Ave.
Participating will be Greek’s Pizza and Steve’s Kettle Corn, with homemade baked goods available.
The event takes place indoors, rain or shine.
Water seminar offered Sunday
ANDERSON — A free seminar on the use of water to prevent and treat disease will be offered Sunday, April 23. The class will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. with a light supper to follow at 5 to 6 p.m. The three-hour seminar will be about how water can be used as a simple, natural remedy.
The class will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Community Center, 1123 W. Seventh St. RSVP by April 21, to Susan Landess, 765-621-7557.
Food distribution set at Muncie Mall
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Tailgate Food Distribution event on Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Black nurses gala planned for May 12
ANDERSON — Celebration of Anderson’s Black Nurse Practitioners Gala will host International Nurses Day on Friday, May 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd., Anderson.
Mistress of Ceremonies will be Dr. Monet Bowling. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Niva Lubin-Johnson.
Honored will be Catina Allen, Tina M. Baxter, Carmen Bogle, Shonda Farris, Audre Johnson, Ashley Jones, Jackie Jones, Wendy Shannon, Jessica Sparks and Jane Weatherly-Brown.
Tickets are available through eventbrite.com.
Music will be by Be On It Band featuring Bashiri Asad.
Bargatze tickets go on sale Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze brings his show to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world-class magician.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
AMES Theatre Club plans ‘24 Reasons’
ALEXANDRIA — The AMES Theatre Club will perform “24 Reasons NOT To Be In a Play” written by Alan Haehnel and directed by Meredith Nichols.
The performances will be in the Alexandria-Monroe High School auditorium on both Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. Both performances will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for adults, and free for kids 2 and under.
Historical Society schedules events
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society announces the upcoming meetings to be held at the Museum of Madison County History at 11 W. 11th St.
On Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m., the presenter will be Kelley Morgan of the DNR speaking about “Pre-Contact Plant Cultivation”
On May 7, at 2 p.m., Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will speak on Monroe Township history from his “What’s in a Name” series. This is the next installment of a 15-part series which will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
The Herald Bulletin