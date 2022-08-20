Roysdens to be honored on Sunday
ANDERSON — Valley Grove Free Will Baptist Church will host a special service and lunch in honor of Pastor Joe and Sister Christine Roysden’s 20-year service to the church.
The service will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The church is located at 2996 Ind. 236, Anderson.
Two shows slated at Conner Prairie
NOBLESVILLE — On Friday, Aug. 26, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie presents The Phil Collins Experience, an epic show that is a recreation of Phil Collins in his prime, performing all the hits from his award-winning career as a solo artist and with the band Genesis.
The role of Phil Collins is performed to perfection by British-born and raised frontman, Terry Adams Jr. Adams brings the look, the sound, the emotion, and the energy. Adams Jr. happens to be a world-class drummer himself that plays his drums left-handed just like Phil Collins for the true experience. Immerse yourself in the world of Phil Collins and Genesis with their greatest hits like “In The Air Tonight,” “Sussudio,” “Invisible Touch,” “That’s All” and more.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie presents Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder. Master Blaster features Steve Ewing of The Urge and several St. Louis musicians singing Stevie Wonder’s greatest hits.
General admission lawn seats, reserved seating, tables, and seats in the Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge are available for purchase.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concerts begin at 8 p.m. each evening. Date-specific tickets must be purchased for each concert. Visit the ISO’s website to purchase tickets and visit the Conner Prairie FAQ page for more information.
