Free diapers, wipes available
ANDERSON — Changing Station+ (free diapers and wipes) will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 Scatterfield Road.
Registration is required. Bring ID and baby’s birth certificate.
Information: 765-642-2154.
Historical Society to meet Aug. 28
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society announces upcoming meetings to be held at the Museum of Madison County History at 11 W. 11th St.
On Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., the MCHS will be presenting “Ernie Pyle: The GI’s Friend” with Ray Boomhower as speaker.
Additionally, on Sept. 3, at 2 p.m., Madison County Historian, Stephen T. Jackson will be speaking on “The History of Duck Creek Township” from his What’s in a Name series. This is the next installment of a 15-part series which will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public.
Wynonna Judd coming to Murat
INDIANAPOLIS — Country music artist Wynonna Judd will bring her “Back to Wy Tour” to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on the tour’s opening night on Oct. 26.
The tour will feature songs from her first two solo albums. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 25 to the general public.
CASA training begins Sept. 16
ANDERSON — Training begins Sept. 16 to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
East Central Indiana will begin training classes Sept. 16. To apply, call 765-649-7215.
‘The Addict’s Wake Film’ to be shown
ANDERSON — Lisa Hall’s “The Addict’s Wake Film” will be shown in a live virtual screening on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Jackson St.
The film depicts the pervasiveness and efforts to combat drug addiction.
There is no charge for this event. Everyone is welcome.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the film beginning at 6:15 p.m.
The film will also be broadcast this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 p.m. on Ball State Public Television Station (WIPB) and on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 9 p.m. on WFYI.
The Herald Bulletin