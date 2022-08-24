Alex Community Gardens offering free vegetables
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Gardens have vegetables to offer the public. Everything is free, including easy parking behind the gardens.
The Gardens are located on Washington Street right on the curve.
They are raised gardens so are easy to pick. Vegetables include cucumbers, tomatoes, yellow squash, green beans, red onion, etc.
If you have any questions, contact Diane Close at dmclose18@gmail.com.
Oil painting class, instructor Katy Burke
PENDLETON — Learn to paint an autumn picture of chickadees.The background is done in acrylics and the rest in oil on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Class runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a break for lunch).
Cost: $55 all supplies included /$45 if using your own paints and brushes.
12”x12” canvas is provided.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119 located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at PASgallery119.org/events.
Legion Riders 216 to host benefit ride
MIDDLETOWN — American Legion Riders 216 will host a Benefit Ride on Saturday, Aug. 27 (rain or shine).
All riders and the public are invited. Cost is $25 per motorcycle.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. A breakfast buffet will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per adult, and $7 per child.
T-shirts will be available for purchase. There will be raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
All proceeds benefit Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Solider and American Legion Riders 216 charities.