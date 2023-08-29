Legion serving up frog legs, Friday
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish each with two sides, Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
The Post 216 is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown. Open to the public as the legion is non-smoking.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Church to host rummage sale
CHESTERFIELD — Parkview Wesleyan Church, 27 E. Main St., Chesterfield, will host a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Ladies from class of ’57 to gather
ANDERSON — Ladies from the 1957 Class of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights are invited to lunch Friday, Sept. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pub, Grandview Golf Club.
Alex Community band to present short concert
ALEXANDRIA — On Thursday evening about 7:30 p.m., the Alexandria Community Band will entertain with a short one-hour concert at Beulah Park. Tunes from ABBA, Santana, and rock music from the ’60s will be heard.
Bring your lawn chairs.
Legion to start bingo Sept. 6
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton, will resume Wednesday evening bingo on Sept. 6.
Hours will be each Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.
Democrat Ladies to host car show
ANDERSON — The Madison County Democrat Ladies will host its 10th annual Car, Truck and Cycle Show on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave., Anderson.
Entry fee is $15. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon; judging at noon and awards at 1:30 p.m. Top 20 Trophies with President’s Choice; Best of Show; People’s Choice; largest club participation; dash plaques, breakfast and lunch, as well as door prizes.
Information: Chris Fisher at 765-617-2958.
There will be local vendors and craft items.