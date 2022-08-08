Walk to Fight Suicide set for Sept. 18
ANDERSON — The Anderson Out of the Darkness Walk, a Walk to Fight Suicide will take place this year on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m.
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.
It will be held at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
Register for free and learn more at afsp.org/anderson or contact Skip Ockomon at 765-425-1936.
Beach party Aug. 17 at Sweet Galilee
ANDERSON — Sweet Galilee, 1315 John St., Anderson, will host a beach party on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will be lunch, entertainment and prizes.
RSVP to 815-216-2397 or bridget.currier@gardant.com.
Fall garden and rummage sale, 4-H Fairgrounds
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Master Gardener Association will have a fall garden and rummage sale on Aug. 27, at the 4-H grounds behind Beulah Park in Alexandria.
It will be held in the Show Arena from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall flowers and shrubs will be available.
Fall is one of the best times to plant perennials so they can establish a good root system this winter.
Information: Sylvia Finney, 765-282-0100.
AARP to meet Monday
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Doug Long as Mark Twain.
The meeting is held in the fellowship at the First United Methodist Church at 12th and Jackson streets.
The meeting is open to the public.
Members are encouraged to bring book bags, school supplies, personal items clothing from infants to size 18 to support Turn Away No Longer.