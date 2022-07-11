Connie Owens to speak to bereavement group
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church. Connie Owens, Grief Counselor from Alexandria, will be the guest speaker.
Enter through the North Entrance (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.
Information: call the church office at 765-643-5713.
40&8 to host Friday fish dinner
ANDERSON — On Friday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson, will host its monthly fish dinner.
The menu will consist of Alaskan Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans.
Carry-out will be available.
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Church of God, 1016 W. Mill St., Middletown, will host a concert featuring The Sharp family on Saturday, July 16, at 6 p.m.
A free will love offering will be taken at the bluegrass/Southern Gospel concert.
Information: 574-398-1703.
Community fellowship event set for July 16
ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Rejuvenation, Inc. (ACRI), will host another community fellowship event at APA at 2200 W. 22nd St., Saturday, July 16.
The purpose of the event is to give the Anderson community additional opportunities to have fun and fellowship. What hopes to become an annual event, this year’s theme is “Come Back to Anderson!”. It is hoped that former residents and those from surrounding counties will be part of these activities.
Family & Friends co-ed 16” softball tournament will highlight the day. Performances by Darnell Lark, Generation of Steppers, “DANK”, and Mike Jordan and his Friends will be also be a part of the day’s events. Music will be provided by DJ Willy Turner.