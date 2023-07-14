Library to host live viewing of Virtual Jane Con
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson, will host a tea party and view the Virtual Jane Con this Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Virtual Jane Con is a free, online convention by and for Jane Austen fans celebrating her life, works and world through a range of programming events. The library will serve tea and cookies while discussing and viewing the event as a group on the projector screen. Attendees can learn more about the event at www.virtualjanecon.com. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
Second date for Eagles farewell tour added to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, second shows have been added to the Eagles’ “The Long Goodbye” tour for Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as well as several other major cities.
During “The Long Goodbye,” the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.
Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time, at livenation.com.
Elwood Panther Tennis Classic set for Aug. 4-6
ELWOOD — The inaugural Panther Tennis Classic, is set for Aug. 4-6, at Elwood Jr./Sr. High School tennis courts, 1137 N. 19th St., Elwood. It is open to all players of any skill. Scoring for this tournament will be best 2 out of 3 sets, with a 7 point tiebreaker at 6-6, and 10 point super-tiebreaker in lieu of a third-set. Matches will be played as early as Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
Cost is $15 for singles and $15 per person for doubles and mixed doubles. Players will be guaranteed at least two matches. (Make checks out to Elwood Jr/Sr High School Tennis)
Bring one can of unopened tennis balls (Dunlop, Wilson, Penn or Prince) to your match. The match winner will keep the unopened can of balls to be taken on to the next round while the loser of the match will take the used balls.
Send entries to John Kelly, 617 E. 650N, Alexandria, IN 46001 or email to panthertennisclassic@gmail.com. Entry deadline is noon, Aug. 1. (Match times posted Aug. 3 before noon).
Legendary rock band Styx playing fair concert
INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers STYX — Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars), James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums) and Ricky Phillips (bass), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo — will be on the Hoosier Lottery free stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.
The free concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4. Entry is free with fair admission until the venue fills up.
Madison County Extension Homemakers food auction
ALEXANDRIA — Homemade cookies, candies, cakes and canned goods will be sold at auction on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. in the 4-H/Farm Bureau Building at the 4-H Fair in Alexandria.
Gunner Boone will auction off the homemade food products made by local Extension Homemaker members for exhibit competition. 4-H Food Champion projects will also be auctioned off in this year’s sale.
Profits from the 4-H foods will go to the 4-H Association.
Proceeds are used for a Lula Boone Scholarship presented to a graduating high school senior each spring.
The Herald Bulletin