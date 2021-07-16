Sunday school class planning market

CHESTERFIELD — The Joyful Servants Sunday school class of Chesterfield Christian Church will host a vendors market in the fellowship hall, 207 E. Plum St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

Hot dogs, coney dogs, chips, desserts and drinks will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Homemade chicken and noodles will be for sale for $4 a pint and $8 a quart.

Information: Church office, 765-378-7896.

Train Depot offers Cha Cha classes

ANDERSON — A four-week beginner American Cha Cha course will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6-27, at The Big Four Train Depot, 29 Young Drive.

Cost is $50 per person. Instructors will be Diana Miller and Ed Godby-Schwab.

Registration is due by Friday, July 30. To register, email your name(s) and contact information to Diana Miller at letsdanceindy@gmail.com

Payment is due at the first class by cash or check.

A minimum of 10 participants is needed.

United Way delays golfing fundraiser

ANDERSON – The United Way of Madison County is postponing the Golf Classic fundraiser that was to take place Friday to Aug. 6 because of predictions of rain.

“We hate to postpone, but nothing is more important than your safety,” said event organizers Kim Williams and Patty Lovins in a prepared statement. “We’ll be in touch soon and look forward to seeing you on August 6th under sunny skies.”

