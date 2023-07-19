Oakley Brothers to launch new bourbon
ANDERSON — The Bicentennial Bourbon Launch Party will be held on Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m. at Oakley Brothers Distillery, 32 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
Come out and celebrate 200 years of Madison County with this new limited edition bourbon.
All proceeds will go to the Madison County Bicentennial Legacy Projects.
Author to speak about Little 500 at the library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host Richard Golardi, author of “Racers in the Sun,” on Wednesday, July 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Chief Anderson Room. Richard Golardi will discuss his new book “Racers in the Sun” that features over 100 pages about Anderson Speedway’s Little 500 and interviews with over 90 drivers, car owners, and others in the racing community. A book signing of “Racers in the Sun” will be available after the presentation.
This program is free and open to the public. A library card is never required to visit or attend programs at the library.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Upcoming Historical Society meetings
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society announces upcoming meetings to be held at the Museum of Madison County History at 11 W. 11th St., Anderson.
• On Aug. 6, at 2 p.m., Madison County Historian, Stephen T. Jackson will speak on “The History of Boone Township” from his What’s in a Name series. This is the next installment of a 15-part series which will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
• After booking was full for the July 24, “A Night On The Titanic,” a second session is now being planned for Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Reservations are now being taken for the October date. Reservations are required by Oct. 20.
All programs are open to the public.
Tailgate Food Distribution set for July 27
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will hold the following Tailgate Food Distribution event on Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Two lottery players will win private concert by Luke Combs
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery players can now enter for a chance to win a VIP Luke Combs private concert experience.
As one of the participating lotteries from across North America, the Hoosier Lottery will send two myLOTTERY members and their guests to Nashville, Tennessee, to attend a private concert by Luke Combs.
The two grand prize winners will also receive airfare, hotel, meals, a Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum tour and a Hoosier Lottery prize pack. In addition, one Hoosier Lottery grand prize winner will win $10,000 and the remaining grand prize winner will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win $500,000.
From now until Sept. 11, 2023, those 18 years or older can sign up for free to become a myLOTTERY member and enter the promotion. Visit HoosierLottery.com/LukeCombs to create an account. Current myLOTTERY members simply need to confirm their existing membership to enter for a chance to win.
An additional eight myLOTTERY members will win a Luke Combs prize pack and a myLOTTERY prize pack.
No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to participate.
