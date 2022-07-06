AHS Class of ’51 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet on Monday, July 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway – a delay of one-week because of the holiday.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Red Hatters going to the goats
NOBLESVILLE — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will travel to Happy Goats-Lucky Acres, 24085 Ind. 37N, Noblesville, on Saturday, July 9.
They will carpool from behind the New Mart at Park Road and Ind. 32 (Nichol Ave). The car pool will leave at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone must bring their own picnic lunch. (drinks and desserts provided). Also bring folding chair if possible. After lunch they will travel two miles to the Mercantile 37 to browse and shop.
Information: Susan Freeman, 765-644-7036.
Chesterfield church to host community event
ANDERSON — A Community Event Under the Tent will take place on Saturday, July 9, from 1 to 8 p.m. on the grass at Chesterfield Community Church of God. The church is located at Main Street and Linden Lane, Chesterfield.
There will be antique cars and a picnic beginning at 3 p.m. with free food.
There will be jump houses, face painting, sno cones, cotton candy, popcorn and a pony for petting and pictures.
At 4 p.m., there will be a concert by the Rock Bottom Boys and at 6 p.m. a free concert by Timothy Noble and family.