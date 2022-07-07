Alzheimer’s group to meet July 14
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
Todd Wagoner MSW, LCSW, C-ASWCM, from Community Health Pavilion, Noblesville, will explore comprehensive geriatric care. He will discuss services offered at Touchpoint healthy Aging Transition Services (HATS).
Respite Care will be available for loved ones. Schedule 24 hours in advance at 765-298-1660.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
The facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information and resources.
Masks are required.
Library to host history July 12
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host guest speaker Stephen T. Jackson, the Madison County Historian on Tuesday, July 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Jackson will discuss Madison County’s First Airfields and Aviators. The first airplane from Madison County to successfully fly and land occurred only a little over five years after the Wright Brothers’ first flight in 1903.
That story and many, many more will reveal how aviation was an important part of early Twentieth Century history.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Legion to host tenderloin fry
LAPEL — As part of the Lapel Village Fair, the American Legion post will have a tenderloin fry on their patio from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Cost is $8 and includes chips and pop.
The Herald Bulletin