Library offers free technology classes
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson, provides free basic introduction workshops for computers and other technology for adults each month. These workshops are for those who are new to computers and want to start from the beginning. Registration is required for each session. Attendees can register or get more information by calling 765-641-2456, or visiting the Public Services Desk at the library.
• Computer Basics: July 6 at 6 p.m., July 7 at 10:30 a.m., and July 17 at 6 p.m.
• Internet Navigation Basics: July 13 at 6 p.m.
• Microsoft Excel Basics: July 20 at 6 p.m.
• Microsoft Word Basics: July 25 at 6 p.m.
• Cybersecurity Basics: July 26 at 6 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin