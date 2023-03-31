Nazarene church marks Good Friday
SHIRLEY — Shirley Church of the Nazarene will host a community Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Everyone is invited to attend. The church is at 310 South St.
Alzheimer’s group to meet April 13
ANDERSON — An Alzheimer’s support group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Community Hospital Education Center.
Community Hospital Anderson Nurse Practitioner Shelly Sparks will speak about “Understanding Palliative Care and Hospice Care” from 2 to 2:45 p.m., followed by group sharing.
To arrange respite care of your loved one, call 765-298-1660 24 hours in advance.
The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Information: alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
The Herald Bulletin