LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Nazarene church marks Good Friday

SHIRLEY — Shirley Church of the Nazarene will host a community Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Everyone is invited to attend. The church is at 310 South St.

Alzheimer’s group to meet April 13

ANDERSON — An Alzheimer’s support group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Community Hospital Education Center.

Community Hospital Anderson Nurse Practitioner Shelly Sparks will speak about “Understanding Palliative Care and Hospice Care” from 2 to 2:45 p.m., followed by group sharing.

To arrange respite care of your loved one, call 765-298-1660 24 hours in advance.

The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.

Information: alzsupport@ecommunity.com.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Trending Video