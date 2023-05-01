ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will have a pulled pork dinner on Friday, May 12.
Serving hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $12.
Dine-in, carry-out or delivery is available. This is a fundraiser for the youth group to go to the youth conference.
ANDERSON — A free clothing give-away will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave., Anderson.
There will be men's, women's, babies and teens. Lots of winter coats and household items.
Information: 765-644-5387.