Legion to host food pantry May 22
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will have a food pantry, Monday, May 22. It will begin about 2:30 p.m. and will continue while supplies last.
Historical Society plans meetings
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will hold the upcoming meetings at the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
• On Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m., the presenter will be Jackie (Riddle) Beverly speaking about “Mastodon Found in Madison County.”
•On June 4, at 2 p.m., Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson will speak on “The History of Lafayette Township” from his “What’s in a Name” series. This is the next installment of a 15-part series that will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public.
Little 500 Festival Car Show is May 20
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society, Inc. which operates the Museum of Madison County History will be hosting the Little 500 Festival Hot Rod and Classic Car Show on Saturday, May 20.
The show will be held on Meridian Street between 10th and 13th streets in downtown Anderson. Registration starts at 9 a.m. until noon, with a $20 entry fee for show cars. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registered entries. Awards will be distributed at 3:30 p.m. to the Top 30, plus Best in Show, President’s Choice, County Historian’s Choice, Best Classic and Best Hot Rod.
Food vendors will be available offering a variety of choices.
All proceeds will benefit the Museum of Madison County History, “Your Bicentennial Destination.” The Museum of Madison County History will be open at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. during the car show.
Psi Phi purse auction May 25
MARKLEVILLE — Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority in Markleville will host its annual Purse Auction at the North Christian Church, 32 State St., Markleville, on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will help support Indy Honor Flight and local military veteran organizations. Psi Phi’s personal & entertaining auctioneer, Tim Looper, will be auctioning new and gently-used purses filled with all sorts of surprises. Purses can be previewed at 6 p.m. (no touching!), with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
AHS class of ’69 to hold luncheon
ANDERSON — The members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969 will gather at the Art’s Pizza Restaurant on north Broadway on Tuesday, May 23, at 12:30 p.m.
All class members, spouses and friends are invited.
Tailgate Food Distribution set
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Legion 408 activities slated
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will host a euchre tournament every Tuesday at 6 p.m.
On the third Thursday, DJ Jerry Wilmot will host a dance at 6 p.m. The fourth Thursday dance will have Buddy Patterson as deejay.
