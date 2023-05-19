New Horizons to host sale
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Church’s annual large rummage and plant sale will be on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Garden tools, hand tools, drill press, leaf blowers, lawn furniture, sports items, a 5-piece drum set with cymbals, children’s art supplies, Christmas trees, antiques and collectibles and electronics are available, along with lots of good clothing, shoes, household goods, decorative items and much more.
Plants include a large selection of tomatoes, peppers, pumpkin, black raspberry, coleus, hostas, geraniums and house plants.
The sale will be in the church’s Family Life Center, 611 E. 53rd St. Plenty of parking is available.
Service highlights stained glass art
ANDERSON — Stained-glass windows will be highlighted at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Hear about the history of the windows, the story that is told in each and receive a booklet.
Unicorns to invade Convention Center
INDIANAPOLIS — Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive and themed experience for all ages, will come to Indianapolis May 20-21 at the Indiana Convention Center, at 100 S. Capitol Ave.
Hours are 9 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
Visuals will include a life-sized, animatronic unicorns, enchanted forest, unicorn-themed decorations and activities.
The Indianapolis event will be the eighth as Unicorn World travels throughout the country.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Additional information at theunicornworld.com.
Church to host 3-night revival
ANDERSON — The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St., Anderson, will host a three-night Spring Revival, Wednesday, May 24, through Friday, May 26.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and Revival starts at 7 p.m. The evangelist will be Rev. Booker Joe Nance Jr. of Gates, Tennessee, and guest choirs will provide musical selections.
The Herald Bulletin