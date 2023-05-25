Motorcycle ride to benefit the APL
ANDERSON — Bikers For Furry Friends will host a Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, June 10, 11:45 a.m at the Canine Corral, 2108 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
Entry fee is $20 per bike. There will be a cookout following the ride. Donations are being accepted.
Proceeds will benefit the Animal Protection League.
Information: Jennifer, 765-278-8271 or John, 765-639-9742.
Splash Park opens Saturday at Mays Park
ANDERSON — May Park Splash Park will open on Saturday, May 27.
The Splash Park will run throughout the summer (weather permitting) each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge.
If you get there and the water isn’t on – just wave your hand in front of one of the blue sensors and it will turn water on.
The Herald Bulletin